As Birmingham mayoral race narrows, Bell and Woodfin prepare for runoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmngham Mayor Bell and his opponent, Randall Woodfin, did not campaign Wednesday, one day after a municipal election determined the two would face each other in a runoff for mayor.

In a field of 12 candidates, none crossed the 50 percent-plus-one vote threshold needed to secure the election.

Woodfin received the most votes, with Bell trailing him by four percentage points.

Bell believes he has enough support to beat Woodfin in the runoff, set for Oct. 3.

“We’re going to energize our voters,” Bell told CBS42 Wednesday morning. “We know where our voters are, we know who came out, who didn’t come out. We’re going to energize those individuals so that they understand what’s at stake.”

Bell said he was pleased with the work he has done as mayor since he was elected in 2009, but he knows he can do more.

“Oftentimes, people say, ‘Yeah, Bell, we know what you’ve done. What are you going to do in the future?'” Bell said. “Everything that we’ve done over the past seven, seven-and-a-half years is set up the building blocks to take Birmingham to the next level.”

Woodfin, who announced his candidacy for mayor exactly one year before Tuesday’s election, interprets the results differently.

“(Voters_ have said this is a change election,” Woodfin said Wednesday morning. “Not just about change, but really progress for the entire City of Birmingham.”

Woodfin told CBS42 that he is confident that he can build on his momentum, as many of his views align with those of the other 10 candidates for mayor.

“I think all of them ran a great race,” Woodfin said. “I think anybody who takes the time to jump into a mayor’s race and say they have a commitment that they want to make things better– it’s incumbent upon me continuing my candidacy to reach out to them, and I’ll definitely be reaching out.”