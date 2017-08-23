Auburn’s Clint Myers retires as school’s softball coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — After a four-year run of unprecedented success, Clint Myers is retiring as the head coach of the Auburn softball team.

“After 40 years of coaching and reflecting on the importance of spending quality time with my wife, my children, and my grandchildren, I have decided to retire from a sport that I love dearly,” Myers said in a statement sent out from the school. “My time in coaching has been a source of great pride. I appreciated the opportunity to coach at Auburn and am proud of our successes. I know the program has a bright future.”

In four years at the school, Myers compiled a record of 205-54-1, winning SEC Tournament Championships in 2015 and 2016. He also to Auburn to their first ever Women’s College World Series. Auburn broke 23 school records under Myers, 17 of which were offensive records.

“I am very proud of the many great accomplishments our student-athletes have achieved during Coach Myers tenure at Auburn,” Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs said. “The foundation for ongoing success is here because of Coach Myers love of Auburn and his desire to see this program reach a level of success that it had never seen before.”

Myers, 65, agreed to a contract extension over the summer that was set to keep him at the school until 2023.

The school says a search for a replacement will begin immediately.