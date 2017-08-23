Birmingham residents near airport seek solutions to crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community surrounding Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has seen its share of crime, including the shooting of a woman in East Lake who bled to death trying to get help.

The area where police say that woman was shot is owned by the Birmingham Airport Authority, and neighborhood leaders want something done to secure the vacant land.

CBS42 spoke with residents from the area, who said that the efforts would be more than beautification, it’s a matter of life and death and they say the solution is quite simple.

“I’d like to see them clean this place up,” said Theron Harden, a resident of the area. “There is all of this overgrowth you can’t see anything.”

Steps remain where homes used to be – as streets sit empty leaving what residents call an open invitation to crime

“It’s known for prostitution, drug deals, that sort of thing even stolen cars, burned cars would be up there,” said Robert Walker, the Neighborhood’s Vice President. “So my concern is that this sort of thing is going to continue to happen unless we do something about it now.”

Walker says the solution is quite simple.

“To solve this problem all we have to do is block off this street, restrict access to going back in there then that problem would be eliminated,” Walker said.

Residents have seen a decline in the fortunes of the neighborhood since it was bought out.

“I mean when the airport decided they wanted to buy it, everybody just gave up on the place,” Harden said. “Just shootings and break-ins and stuff like that – people just don’t feel safe.”

Harden told CBS42 News that he plans on moving out soon because the airport authority bought his property too.

“Don’t kill the poor folk, a lot of us don’t have a way of going and can’t get a job and ain’t going to have a home,” Harden said. “We’re going to be watching you all tear this down and ain’t going to have no home to live in.”

The growing fear is that once that residential community is vacated that it will end up like the other side of that property.

The airport authority said they have plans to build a rental car center on that property.