Charges Upgraded For Woman In Kamden Johnson Death in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Moblie District Attorney Ashley Rich announced this morning that Manslaughter Warrants have been signed against Valarie Rena Patterson. Patterson was arrested early Tuesday Morning and charged with Abuse of a Corpse in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson.

Johnson’s body was discovered along Demotripois road late Monday afternoon.

Rich made the announcement just before the scheduled bond hearing for Patterson. WIAT will provide more details as they become available.