Charges Upgraded For Woman In Kamden Johnson Death in Mobile

Brad Gunther Published:
This photo of Kamden was released Tuesday afternoon by his family's attorney.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  Moblie District Attorney Ashley Rich announced this morning that Manslaughter Warrants have been signed against Valarie Rena Patterson.  Patterson was arrested early Tuesday Morning and charged with Abuse of a Corpse in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson.

Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, Charged with Abusing a Corpse.

Johnson’s body was discovered along Demotripois road late Monday afternoon.

Rich made the announcement just before the scheduled bond hearing for Patterson.  WIAT will provide more details as they become available.

