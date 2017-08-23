Gardendale Police conducting manhunt to find vehicle theft suspect

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police have advised residents to lock their doors and stay inside their homes as they conduct a manhunt, according to a release from the department.

Police have issued the advisory for residents of Mozzelle Circle, Benson Circle, Vista Circle, Rogers Drive, and Cliff Road. Officers are currently searching the woods near these streets to find the suspect.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Robert Acree, 30, who is wanted for Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle. CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.