Greene County Health System facing financial trouble

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — For many years, the Greene County Health System has struggled financially. The small non-profit hospital in Eutaw might be forced to make cuts or even possibly close its doors and shut down.

Eutaw resident and hospital patient Clyde Smith is hoping the hospital will stay open. In 1997 Smith had a kidney transplant operation.

“They do need a hospital here and I hope they can get this resolved so they can remain having a hospital here for us,” Smith said. “This hospital has saved some lives, it is a medical facility. We need it and it’s too bad it is in the shape that it is in.”

The hospital Board members held a Tuesday morning meeting with CEO Elmore Patterson. The board discussed financial issues the hospital is dealing with and what can be done to solve the problems. One item on the agenda is finding a replacement for Patterson who submitted his resignation. Hospital marketing Director Karmon Johnson says the board is planning to meet with Sheriff Joe Benison soon to ask for more bingo funds. Benison regulates bingo in Greene County.

One year ago, the Sheriff donated $30,000 to the hospital from the Sheriff’s budget. Johnson is hopeful more funds will keep the doors open.

“I personally don’t see closure happening in months or years, we are on the right road as far as getting funding for the hospital,” Johnson said. “As long as we stay focused and positive on what the goal is, we will be fine.”

The Green County Hospital provides $1.4 million dollars of uncompensated care to those who don’t have insurance or are eligible for Medicaid. Some board members feel that more funds should go to the hospital from charity bingo. Eutaw City Councilwoman Latasha Johnson says closing this hospital would hurt the community.

“I do not want the doors of Greene County Hospital to close because if those doors close at the hospital, we have a lot we can lose in our community. We need to come together to fix this,” Councilwoman Johnson said.

Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison was unavailable for comment but his attorney Flint Liddon made a statement on his behalf:

“Sheriff Benison has always been committed to making sure that Greene County residents continue to be served by a local hospital. “CEO Elmore Patterson should not complain that the sheriff did not do his job for him. Mr. Patterson should not complain that the hospital is failing because a lack of charity handouts. His job is to provide business leadership, not to request charity donations.”

Hospital CEO Elmore Patterson did not want to comment.