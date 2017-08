BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting near the Powderly community.

The incident happened on Imperial Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. According to Birmingham PD, a man was found shot to death inside his truck.

The victim was in his mid-20s. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 254-7777.