Court documents indicate 5-year-old died from being left in daycare van

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Court documents filed in the Manslaughter case against Valarie Patterson indicate that Kamden Johnson died from being left in the daycare’s van. Final autopsy results have not been released but preliminary results showed there was no physical trauma to the 5-year-old boy.

Court documents also show that Patterson, after finding Kamden in the van, dumped his body “on the side of Demotroplis Road.”

Patterson is due in court this morning.

WIAT’s sister station WKRG will have more details on this developing story, and we will report updates when more information becomes available.