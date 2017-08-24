Fairfield business owner acquires delinquent properties, cleans them up

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairfield business owner is taking matters into her own hands. Jenny Craig is buying up properties with the hopes of cleaning up the city and attracting more businesses.

Craig owns several properties in Fairfield, but it wasn’t until she noticed an overgrown lot next to her building that she got an idea. She and her business partners would begin to acquire properties and clean them up instead of waiting for the financially-strapped city to do something.

Craig owns a building off of Gary Avenue and 45th Street. Next door sits an abandoned property with an overgrown lot, with bushes as tall as the house itself.

She took matters into her own hands and acquired the tax delinquent property so she could maintain it and turn it into something that will benefit the community.

Craig tells CBS42 it’s something small, but it can really help move the city forward.

“As a business owner, you want to show if someone pulls up to your business and your front door you don’t want them to see this,” Craig said. “It’s kind of like eww do I really want to get out.”

Craig says she’s seen tax delinquent properties in the area listed for as little at $500 all the way up to $20,000.

“I feel like if everybody comes gets a property, shows some interest in the city while it’s down, and wants to work on it I feel like one at a time you can build this city back up,” she said.

Craig hopes to use the acquired properties to help out families in need.

“I always say something about Hoover or Homewood or Vestavia because that’s where I grew up as far as high school and middle school, and I see something in Fairfield that can be just like that or even better,” said Craig.

If you’re interested in learning more about properties available or want to reach out to Craig, like the What’s Happening in Fairfield Facebook page and send a message explaining your interest.