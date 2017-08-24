Lessons Learned: The power of words & race in Sylacauga

SYLACUAGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after a brutal attack sent an 18 year-old from Sylacauga to the hospital, Brian Ogle and his mother Brandi Allen spoke with CBS 42 about his recovery.

Last September, Ogle was beaten after a Friday night football game reportedly targeted because of his pro-police views and his alleged use of the “n-word.”

Some said words exchanged on social media are what ultimately led to the attack on Ogle and the arrest of four men police say were responsible, but it appears the divide is still deep and some allege that words being used on both sides haven’t made that community any better.

“It was nerve racking, it was tiring, everyday it was something else,” Ogle said.

It was a long road to recovery after being in ICU, he endured months of therapy to treat his brain injury from the brutal attack.

“Well after it all happened it was nice being able to know that your friends supported you, stayed behind you,” Ogle said. His mother agreed, “his forgiveness that he has in him, I mean I’m just proud of him, it’s been tough, but he’s got a testimony,” Allen said.

Four people were charged with assault, but some people in that community labeled Brian Ogle as a racists for his use of the n-word, which may have led to the attack.

“I have never found anyone tell me, and I followed that whole post on Facebook, my son never used that word,” Allen insisted.

However, CBS42 confronted the mother and son about a 5 second Snapchat video that shows Ogle in a vehicle with a group of friends smoking a cigarette saying “wassup n***a,” Allen immediately said the video was old and she was more concerned about her son smoking the cigarette.

“One of my friends took the video, I didn’t think nothing about it…the word “n***a,” ain’t nothing wrong with it,” Ogle said.

CBS42 showed the video to local Rabbi Jonathan Miller, “I imagine they are good Christians, I would [say] ask themselves, what would Jesus do, would Jesus use this language,” Miller asked.

The video was also shown to attorney Emory Anthony, Jr. who represents one of Ogle’s alleged attackers, Quartez Walker, to discuss lessons learned on a equally divisive issue of race and words in Sylacauga.

“I know we all have that first amendment right, but when it offends someone or if it puts someone to the position that it may lead to an altercation like it did in this situation, then I have concerns about it,” Anthony said.

“People with whom I differ, can I still see them as human beings and if I can do that, then we can have arguments and debates about policy, about direction…I can learn from them, they can learn from me,” said Rabbi Miller.

After 30 years as rabbi at Temple Emanu-El, he said what is horrible about what happened last year in Sylacauga and what happened recently in Charlottesville, is that it quickly moves us backwards as a society and that the real lesson learned is that history wants us to move forward, together.