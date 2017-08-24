Man found dead on mining property; possibly linked to copper wire theft

(WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who was found on a mining property near Oak Grove.

According to a release by the sheriff’s office, the man was found dead inside a fenced power station on the property Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 8800 block of Oak Grove Mine Road around 12:30. A family member reportedly discovered the man after he did not return home the night before.

There were wire cutters and pieces of copper wire near the body inside the fenced area. Authorities believe he was electrocuted while attempting to take copper wire from the power station.

Family members reported that they had last seen the victim the night before. He said he was going to look for scrap metal.

Officials are still waiting on the medical examiner’s report for the official cause of death.

