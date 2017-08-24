Police searching for suspects in Tuscaloosa shooting; victim suffers life-threatening injuries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Brookhaven Apartments Wednesday night, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers responded to a call of several shots fired around 9 p.m. on James I. Harrison Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found over 50 shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment. Authorities say there were five occupied apartments, one unoccupied apartment, and five unoccupied vehicles that had all been shot into.

Shortly after, officers received a call that a victim had been transported to DCH Tuscaloosa by a private vehicle. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim visited the suspect at the apartments about an alleged debt when an argument ensued. Authorities believe the victim and possibly three other suspects began shooting at each other.

Officials have identified people who may have been involved and they have interviewed several witnesses. They are still searching for the suspects and other potential witnesses.

CBS 42 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.