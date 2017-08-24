Potential fines stack up as Confederate monument battles rages on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The state Attorney General’s office is hoping that the courts will agree with their recommendation that the city of Birmingham should have to pay $25,000 in daily fines for violating the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The suit was filed on August 16th in Jefferson County Circuit Court against Mayor William Bell and the city after barriers were constructed around a Confederate monument in Linn Park.

The barriers were put in place after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. However, the recently passed law prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, and renaming of markers and monuments that have been in place for 40 or more years.

The monument in Linn Park was commission by the Pelham chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy back in 1905. The national organization released a statement addressing all of the various things happening in response to Charlottesville all of the country, saying in part, “Join us in denouncing hate groups and affirming that Confederate memorial statues and monuments are part of our shared American history and should remain in place.”

From the time of the Attorney General’s filing, the city of Birmingham has 30 days to respond. Requests to the city for comment were not returned. Court documents do not indicate that the city has filed a response at this time.