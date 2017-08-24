Meteorologist

Sarah Cantey joined the CBS42 news team as a reporter in July 2016. She’s always had a passion for weather reporting. So, she pursued a path in meteorology through Mississippi State University and joined the Storm Track Weather Team as a meteorologist in June of 2017.

She’s a Connecticut native but is no stranger to Alabama. She joins WIAT after working for Alabama News Network in Montgomery as a reporter/ fill-in anchor.

While at Alabama News Network, Sarah took the lead in coverage of high profile stories like Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s ethics trial, and the case of a Montgomery police officer charged with murder.

Prior to joining Alabama News Network in August 2013, she worked down the road at WTVY as the Dale/Henry County reporter. She came to the Wiregrass after working as a digital producer for Tucson News Now, the collaborative news station for the CBS and Fox affiliates of Southern Arizona.

Sarah’s a University of Arizona graduate. She received degrees in broadcast journalism and dance. When not reporting, she’s an avid runner and lover of her two rescue chihuahuas.