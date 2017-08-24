Shooting caught on camera, gunman sought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department wants the public’s help to identify a man who shot someone outside a store on Parkway East. The shooting happened July 5, 2017 just before 1 p.m.

There were customers inside Papa John’s restaurant and steady traffic passing by on Parkway East when the shooting started.

Surveillance video from the day of the shooting shows a man walk up to a car parked outside the pizza shop. There are other customers sitting in the parking lot and the suspect sees them there.

Nevertheless, he throws rocks at the window of his targeted vehicle. When that doesn’t work, he pulls out a gun to break the glass.

Not long after he gets inside, he’s interrupted by the owner of the car. That’s when the shooting begins.

“That’s pretty bold — the shooting at the person that was out there. And that Papa Johns sustained two broken windows from those gunshots and there were people inside there, so they could have been struck,” said Detective Joylyn Craig with the Birmingham Police Department.

The person the suspect was shooting at was struck by a bullet but not severely injured.

“For the victims that were in this we want to try to make sure that we get this guy off the street because that was very dangerous,” said Craig.

The suspect will face multiple charges.

If you can identify the man in the video, contact the Birmingham Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously, and good information may earn you a cash reward.