BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 59 early Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-59 northbound just before the Oporto Madrid Blvd exit. The wreck temporarily closed the interstate. All lanes are now open.

None of the passengers’ injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Lt. Pete Williston with Birmingham Police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.