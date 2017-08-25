4 indicted in Avondale shooting death of 2-year-old child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr announced on Friday that four individuals have been indicted in the murder of two-year-old Ron’Narius Austin, according to a release from the department.

The reported shooting took place on August 5 on the 4300 block of 5th Avenue South.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements made for 2-year-old killed in Avondale

Dmarcco Montez Harris, 21, and Mykayl Dewayne Harris, 20, have both been indicted on three counts of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder Overt Act. Tyrone Smith Jr., 18, and Joshua Isaiah Carpenter, 20, have been indicted on two counts of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder Overt Act.

All four men are currently in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting trial on no bond.