Arrest made in murder of Odenville Middle School librarian

St. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the murder of an Odenville librarian and teacher, according to a release from the department.

Officers have arrested 27-year-old D’kota Chance Griffin of Shady Grove Lane and charged him with murder in the death of Michael Collins. Griffin is being held with no bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

Griffin should have his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Collins’ body was found in a home in Springville. Authorities believe he died after being stabbed several times.

Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. CST.

