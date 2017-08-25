Kay Ivey files to run for governor in 2018

WKRG Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo, newly appointed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, center, attends a federalism event with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. Ivey on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, marked her 100th day in office after being catapulted to the governorship by the sudden, scandal-tinged resignation of her predecessor.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey has filed paperwork to run for Governor of Alabama in 2018.

According to the state election website, Ivey has filed her appointment of principal campaign committee documents for Governor of Alabama in the 2018 race.

Ivey was previously the Lt. Governor before former Governor Robert Bentley resigned in April amid a scandal with his former top aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Ivey was sworn into office for the remainder of the term, which ends January 2019.

The 2018 Alabama Gubernatorial Election is considered by most to be a potentially wide-open race. There has been some interest shown by Congressman Bradley Byrne, but he is yet to declare for the race.

