Parents push for new stadium for St. Clair County High School

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County High School football team has its first game Friday at their home field in Odenville.

Some people living in St. Clair county say they want a new stadium to replace the current one, which is decades old.

One of those people pushing for a new stadium is Cyndi Mashburn. She is a 1982 graduate of the high school and had a son play on the football team who graduated in 2016. She feels the players and fans deserve a new stadium.

Mashburn says her uncle helped build the stadium decades ago in Odenville and it’s about time for a new one. She and others in the community have been pushing for a new stadium for years.

The St. Clair County High alumna says she has safety concerns with how old the stands are. She also claims some people have gotten hurt at the stadium. She says the school district should have built a new stadium when they built the new high school back in 2007.

The football team currently plays three miles away from the high school, behind the middle school in Odenville. Boosters and the community have raised more than $10,000 to try to bring the new stadium, but Mashburn says the Board of Education needs to do more to make it happen.

“The kids deserve a safe place, a nice place to play. It will help with morale,” Mashburn said. “We are the only team who has won a state championship in the county and we did that back in 1992 or 1993.”

We reached out to the St. Clair County school board president for answers. As of the posting of this story, he has not returned our call.