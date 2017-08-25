Petition wants Ella Bell removed from State Board of Education

(WIAT)—A petition on Change.org demanding Ella Bell be removed from the Alabama Board of Education has amassed over 50,000 signatures just 12 hours after being created. The petition cites comments made by Bell at a June 21st school board meeting suggesting special needs students be moved into another school to allow test scores to improve.

An article accuses Bell of suggesting “institutionalizing” special needs students, something she denies wanting or ever suggesting.

Friday, officials with the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program responded to Bell’s comments.

“Where a child is educated depends on that child’s individual needs. It totally violates what federal law provides in terms of making those decisions,” said Nancy Anderson, Associate Director of ADAP.

Parents were also responsive to the newly discovered comments.

“I don’t see that there’s any reason for someone to think that our children are limited or that our children bring people down,” said Jenn Horton, who’s child is a special needs student.

Bell has served on the State Board of Education since 2001 and represents District 5.

Attempts by CBS 42 to reach Bell for comment were unsuccessful.