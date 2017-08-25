Rachel on the Road: Woodlot Artisans

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–

If you take Interstate 65 through Pelham, you’ve passed Woodlot Artisans. Maybe you’ve seen wood carvings and wondered what it is? This week in our Rachel on the Road segment, we stopped by the wood-carving gallery and shop to see what it’s all about.

Justin and Heather Bailey own the business and hand carve a lot of the structures at the shop. The gallery is also filled with other work from local artists. There are your typical Gatlinburg, Tennessee bears, but that’s not it! Heather said there’s no limit to what they can make. “There’s so much we can do. Someone walks in and we’re just like, well what do you want to do? We can do it all! They don’t understand that, but it’s really true.”

The talented duo uses a chainsaw to carve the creations from pieces of wood. You can place a custom order, purchase something from the gallery, or hire them for a stump job! “If you have a tree that needs to be taken down, we’ll come out and carve that tree into something,” Justin said.

