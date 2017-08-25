Stars fall on Alabama with local Hollywood movie shoot

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Throngs of movie fans gathered outside of Golden Rule Bar-B-Q in Hoover on Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of some celebrities.

John Travolta is starring in a major motion picture that has been shooting in various locations in Alabama.

Up until Friday, many of the shoots in Bessemer and Hueytown were flying under the radar for fans. Hueytown resident Traci Franklin explained that it was the eclipse that really outed the movie production.

“People were outside looking at the eclipse,” she remembered, “And John Travolta was shooting in the heart of Hueytown that day. Social media was letting everybody know, and then people were stopping by after work to get to speak with him and talk to him.”

Franklin was among the fans who got to see Travolta in Hueytown, however, she wasn’t able to speak with him. She said the star has been incredibly gracious to fans–taking pictures and even holding babies.

Franklin was hoping to get his autograph for her daughter. She came to sit with a crowd of other fans on a hill next to Golden Rule during her lunch break.

Unfortunately, neither Travolta or Shania Twain, who is playing his wife in the film, came to the restaurant to shoot on Friday. Many fans stuck around anyway, to see how the movie would be made.

The film, which is about a racing legend and his son is called Trading Paint. According to the Internet Movie Database, it’s due out in June of 2018.