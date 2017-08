Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last two years, UAB Wide Receiver Dylan Evans, and the rest of the UAB Blazers have been working to bring back the program that gave them a chance to play college football.

For Evans, the Pinson Valley native walked-on to the Blazers shortly after the program was reinstated. At the time he had no idea how much he would need his new teammates to help him through the trials that were ahead for Evans and his family.