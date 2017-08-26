Male shot, transported after shooting in Pratt City

Birmingham, Ala (WIAT): A male was transported with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Officers responded to the call of a person shot around 4:30 P.M. on the 200 Block of 5th Way in Pratt City. Shelton says responding officers found a male suffering non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital.

Shelton also tells CBS42 no one is in custody at this time as this is an active investigation.

