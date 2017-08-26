Male shot, transported after shooting in Pratt City

By Published:

Birmingham, Ala (WIAT): A male was transported with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Officers responded to the call of a person shot around 4:30 P.M. on the 200 Block of 5th Way in Pratt City. Shelton says responding officers found a male suffering non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital.

Shelton also tells CBS42 no one is in custody at this time as this is an active investigation.

CBS42 will update as more information becomes available.

