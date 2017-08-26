Person faces life threatening injuries after ‘shootout’ at intersection

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A person faces life threatening injuries after a shootout in the intersection of 3rd Avenue West and Princeton Avenue on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Around 1:30 P.M. Officers responded to the scene of a shooting on 3rd Ave. West. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering life threatening injuries. The person was transported to an area hospital.

Shelton did not release any information on the identity of the victim. Shelton also tells CBS42 the person was injured after a shootout in the intersection of 3rd Ave. West and Princeton Ave.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s