Person faces life threatening injuries after ‘shootout’ at intersection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A person faces life threatening injuries after a shootout in the intersection of 3rd Avenue West and Princeton Avenue on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Around 1:30 P.M. Officers responded to the scene of a shooting on 3rd Ave. West. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering life threatening injuries. The person was transported to an area hospital.

Shelton did not release any information on the identity of the victim. Shelton also tells CBS42 the person was injured after a shootout in the intersection of 3rd Ave. West and Princeton Ave.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.