BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Police are investigating after the victim of a carjacking arrived at an area hospital for treatment on Sunday evening, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police Department.

Shelton says a male arrived at Princeton Hospital with the belief he suffered a gunshot wound while being robbed of his vehicle. After initial treatment, officials discovered the victim was only grazed.

Shelton has not release any additional information as this is an active investigation.