New Confederate monument goes up in Luverne

LUVERNE, Ala. (WIAT) – Many cities across the country are taking down Confederate monuments, but there’s now a new one in Alabama.

Leaders from the Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Luverne unveiled a monument Sunday to unknown Confederate soldiers from Alabama. David Coggins, who owns the park, began organizing the event about three months ago.

“It’s important that we remember our heritage,” he said. “And it’s very important that we remember our history. Those people who have no history and forget their heritage, they’re doomed to repeat it again. And we want to honor those who gave their lives to fight for our country.”

Coggins said he had some concerns about the event, especially after the recent violence surrounding a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Va. But he said Sunday was a good day and that his group’s intentions were good.

“This is for whites, blacks, the Indians, all that fought for the Confederacy,” he said.

“We’re not White Suprmemecists – matter of fact, we have members in our organization who are black. We have Hispanic members. We have Native American members.”

The local NAACP said this week that it opposes the monument.