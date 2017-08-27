One dead, two injured after crash in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Haleyville man and injured two others on Saturday, per a press release from ALEA.

Around 10:45 P.M., Troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident involving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curve and overturned.

Jesus Megal Medina, 20, has been identified as the deceased victim. Troopers say Medina was not wearing a seatbelt while driving which caused him to be ejected from the vehicle.

One passenger was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and the other was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence.

ALEA has not released any additional information as this is an active investigation.