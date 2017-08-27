Stout defense sends Jacksonville State past Chattanooga in FCS Kickoff

By Published:
Jacksonville State University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Behind a strong defensive effort that kept Chattanooga out of the end zone until 1:30 left in the game, Jacksonville State started their 2017 campaign with a solid statement, beating the Mocs 27-13 in the FCS Kickoff Game in Montgomery Saturday.

The defensive effort for JSU was capped off by a Jonathan Hagler pick-six in the 3rd quarter to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 20-6. Hagler jumped the route of a Mocs receiver and raced 52 yards for the TD.

On offense, JSU was breaking in a new quarterback in Bryant Horn. He finished the night 14-20 for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Gamecocks leaned on Auburn transfer Roc Thomas for most of the game. Thomas finished the night with 19 carries for 122 yards and a TD. He also caught three passes for 68 yards.

The Gamecocks will take a week off before heading to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.

Check out the video below to hear what Coach John Grass had to say after his team’s victory.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s