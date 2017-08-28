Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover promises lower prices beginning today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Beginning Monday, Whole Foods will begin offering lower prices on a selection of items.

Amazon announced last week that it would lower prices on some staple grocery items beginning Monday.

Amazon’s takeover of the company promises to make natural and organic food more affordable. Items like organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, organic apples and organic rotisseries chicken will all be marked down.

Whole Foods is traditionally known for its high prices compared to the average grocery store. Amazon hopes to change that somewhat.

“Prices here are higher than prices at like Trader Joe’s or sprouts or even Publix,” said shopper Bandy Davis. “They have some of the same brands but I like whole food, but I like who they stand for. I love Amazon.”

People who pay $99 for Amazon Prime will also see some perks. In the future, Amazon Prime will become Whole Foods Market’s customer rewards program.

“I love Whole Foods, but sometimes their produce – the quality is great I won’t deny that – but the pricing is expensive,” said shopper Rosenald Alvin. “So if someone else is taking over and lowering the prices, of course, I’ll come more often.”

With the takeover, shoppers can expect Whole Foods products to be available through Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Prime Now.

Amazon lockers will also be available in some stores allowing customers to have products shipped from Amazon.com and picked up at their local Whole Foods store.

Whole Foods representatives say this is only the beginning, the markdowns will keep coming as the company tries to take down other grocery stores like Walmart and Kroger.