CBS 42 Cares for Texas: Local efforts to help with Harvey flooding relief

Wondering how you can help with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts? CBS 42 has compiled a list of local organizations that will be collecting donations, raising money or sending teams to help victims of Harvey flooding.

Inclusion in this list does not mean CBS 42 endorses them; you are advised to research an organization thoroughly before selecting them to receive a donation.

Church of the Highlands – They are sending a team to Houston. Details will be posted here

Anthony’s Car Wash – Vestavia, Hoover and Pelham: Enter coupon code 8025 before your car wash to donate $2 to the Red Cross. Anthony’s will match your donation.

Greater Birmingham Humane Society – The GBHS is set to head to Texas to take in some of the rescue dogs displaced there. Those shelters are having to get rid of their adoptable dogs to make room for people’s pets who are displaced from their homes and cannot remain with their owners at this time. Soon, GBHS will be back and in need of fosters and forever homes for them–Monday, they are asking for fosters, or anyone who has ever considered fostering, to help make room in their shelter. Find more information here.

High Socks for Hope – a non-profit organization in Northport, AL is collecting supplies for storm victims in Texas. They are collecting items such as: Blankets, crowbars, de-mold spray, shovels, respirators, kitchen items like pots and pans, sleeping bags and pillows

CBS 42 Cares: Donate to the American Red Cross today by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Click here to donate to the American Red Cross. CBS 42 and our sister stations across Alabama (WKRG, WZDX, and WDHN) are currently organizing ways we can help the flood victims. Stay tuned to CBS 42 and wiat.com for more information.

American Red Cross – Tuscaloosa: All chapters of the American Red Cross can accept donations for Harvey relief efforts. The local chapters asked us to remind viewers who may become discouraged after calling their national hotline, which is getting a lot of traffic and people are having to wait.

Teams for Troops Alabama: The local nonprofit will send a team to Houston on Sept. 4. They are currently collecting nonperishable food, bottled water, toiletries, generators and other supplies to take with them. Donations can be dropped off at 3550 Grandview Parkway in Birmingham. For more information, call Jordan Thompson at (678) 697-8276 or visit teamsfortroops.org.

Are you a local organization with an ongoing effort for Harvey flooding victims? Send your information — who you are, what you are collecting (supplies or financial assistance, etc) and how people can reach you to help your efforts–to Reportit@wiat.com.

Below, CBS 42 has compiled a list of Texas organizations that are assisting Harvey flood victims:

Texas Diaper Bank

SPCA of Texas

Portlife Inclusive Disaster Strategies – a disaster relief organization specifically serving those with disabilities

Galveston County Food Bank

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi

Houston Food Bank

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – they are reported to be taking in evacuated NICU babies

Save the Children – Hurricane Harvey Children’s Relief Fund

Click here to visit a page where GoFundMe has compiled all the campaigns related to Harvey.