Etowah County teen killed after being struck by vehicle

By Published:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle while reportedly standing in a roadway, according to a release from Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Colin Lamar Bothwell, 18, of Attalla was struck by a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder on Duck Springs Road near the intersection of Duck Springs Circle around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the release.

The driver was not injured, and at this time, authorities do not know why Bothwell was in the roadway, according to Entrekin.

