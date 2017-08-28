Grub, gloves and gospel: Walker County church uses showing of “big fight” as ministry moment

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not something you’d expect to see at your typical church gathering: rows of lawn chairs, set up around a big screen showing a pay-per-view fight.

That was the scene in Parrish Saturday night: pastor TJ Armstrong, who also serves as the PIO for Cordova Police, says around 100 people were ministered to around the big screen, some food on the grill and a popcorn machine.

Armstrong says he got the idea after realizing an event they were planning was scheduled for the same night as the fight; he said his first response was to postpone the event so as not to compete. Then, he says, God directed them to capitalize on it instead.

“So we purchased the fight to show at the Parrish Church of God of Prophecy,” Armstrong explained. “Initially, we received some heat on social media from other churches, because a ‘pay-per-view boxing event isn’t appropriate for church.'”

Armstrong said since he’s been in ministry, he’s gotten flack at times for taking a nontraditional approach.

“Sometimes I’ve even (brace yourself) held Sunday morning service while wearing shorts,” he said. “Sure, boxing is a violent sport, but has anyone read the Bible lately? Beheadings, crucifixions, stoning…”

After purchasing the fight, the church posted on their social media, advertising a free event for the entire family: “Want a place to watch the fight without going to a crowded restaurant or being surrounded by obnoxious drunks? Come join us for a family friends night of grub, gloves and gospel!”

Armstrong says Monday, one of the people that was ministered to reached out to him and thanked him, saying he only came to watch the fight, but that God touched his heart while he was there.

Armstrong ended a Facebook post Monday about the event with these thoughts:

“If we want to reach the lost, of course we must use wisdom and there MUST be a standard of Holiness. However, we can’t confine God to operating only in the pulpit with traditional ways of ministry. Don’t be afraid of people who are operating in the same sin we say no longer has power over us. We’re to be set apart, not set above.

I told a friend earlier this week, “If the enemy can work through the church, certainly the Holy Spirit can work through a boxing match.”

And He did.”