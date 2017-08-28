Harvey affects CBS 42 news staff

BIRMINGHAM – Major disasters affect the point of impact, but also far beyond. That’s true even in the CBS 42 newsroom.

Jordan Highsmith is an assignment editor. She takes phone calls and gathers information for stories. While researching for Hurricane Harvey stories Monday, her family was on her mind. Highsmith grew up in Missouri City, Texas, a suburb of Houston. She says her hometown is severely affected by the the storm, but her family is doing well. They didn’t have to evacuate like some around them. But they’re stuck at home for the time being.

“I’m worried, but I know that they’ll be okay,” she said.

Sophie Martin, wife of CBS 42 news director Rob Martin, is a Houston native. She still has family there including her brother, who bought a new home just a few months ago.

“My brother would walk on to their back porch,” she said. “And they could literally see the water rising up to his doorstep.”

She spoke with him via FaceTime Monday.

“Being here in Alabama, I wish I could be there personally to help,” she told CBS 42. “But it makes me proud as a native Texan to see the (Houston) community coming together and reacting in such a Godly way.