Lake View community mourns the loss of teenager who died on Ski Lake

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lake View community in Tuscaloosa County is grieving the loss of a 14-year-old teenager who died Saturday afternoon after falling into Ski Lake.

Madison Reed was boating with friends on a pontoon boat when the incident happened. Investigators say she was sitting on the front of the boat when she fell into the water. Two people on board jumped in behind her, but they could not find her.

Reed was struck in the head by the boat’s propeller.

13-year-old Rose Gulsby is heartbroken after losing her friend Madison.

“She was always nice to everyone, she always gave everyone a chance,” Gulsby said. “She never bullied anyone, she was just a nice person in general and she never did anything wrong.”

Rose Gulsby has been friends with Reed since the sixth grade.

“I can’t believe that it would happen to her, out of everyone it could have happened to, it happened to her. She was the nicest person and I’m not saying anyone deserves it, but she did not deserve it.”

Sunday afternoon, friends and relatives left flowers and sympathy cards at the pier on the lake to pay tribute to the Reed. Monday morning, a group of Brookwood High School students met to have a prayer vigil for their classmate.