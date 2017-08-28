Mobile police officer arrested on multiple charges, including opioid possession

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Corporal with the Mobile Police Department has been arrested on multiple charges, including alleged possession of opioids.

According to Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, Corporal Damian Colvin was turned in by a fellow officer at the department. Colvin is charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of property second-degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

“Officers make mistakes,” said Chief Battiste. “We take investigations where the facts lead us.”

Charlette Solis with the Mobile Police Department says an investigation was initiated on August 22nd after a complaint from another officer, but he resigned before the investigation was complete.

Colvin is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail. On Monday, Judge John Lockett set his bond via phone at $2,500 for the controlled substance charge, $1,000 for the tampering with evidence charge and $3,000 for the theft of property charge. If he fails to make bond, he will appear before a judge Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

“He’s always worked hard, and tried to do his very best [over the two-and-a-half years he’s been here],” said Chief Battiste.

Colvin was hired on January 24, 2004, and worked in patrol in Precinct 2.

This is not the first time Colvin has been in trouble with the Mobile Police Department. According to AL.com report in 2013, Colvin was suspended for 120 hours for conduct unbecoming and submitting false entries. He was one of four officers disciplined for submitting false reports. Colvin worked in general investigations at the time of the suspension.