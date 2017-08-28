Nick Saban previews Florida State, updates Davis situation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban held his first game week press conference Monday that had a little more interest than normal. After news of defensive lineman Raekwon Davis being shot broke Sunday, many were curious about the player’s condition.

“We’re still gathering information,” Saban said as part of his opening statement. “It doesn’t seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late.

“He is released from the hospital. He’s here. He’s getting treatment. He’ll be day-to-day. We’re still gathering information and what his status is moving forward will be a medical decision, not really something we can comment on right now.”

As for the game against #3 Florida State, Saban says Alabama’s prep has been going well in practice and that he expects both teams to be ready to play Saturday.

I think this game is going to come down to who can play with the most discipline and execute for 60 minutes in the game,” he said. “That’s how a lot of first games are. Who’s going to make the most mental errors, who’s going to take care of the ball the best. This is always the challenge in an opening game.”

Alabama and Florida State will be the first college football game in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and just the third event overall.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our team to play in a great environment, a new stadium in Atlanta,” Saban said. “Florida State has a lot of returning starters on both sides of the ball, especially at skill positions: quarterback, defensive players…I think both of these teams are going to be well prepared.”

Check out the video at the top of the page for Saban’s full Monday press conference. Be sure to return later today for sound from select players ahead of the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game in Atlanta.