Police find an estimated 100 cats in Sherman Oaks home

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood has been declared uninhabitable after about 100 cats were discovered living there, according to Trussville officer Michael Bruce.

A worker from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society removed cats from the house on Saturday. Police say they were alerted to the situation when a neighbor complained about the odor coming from the home.

The home owners are an elderly couple who were not staying in the house because of its condition. Police say the walls were soaked in urine, causing the ceiling to fall in.

According to Bruce, the animals were found alive and appear to be healthy.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.