UA students camp out for tickets to Alabama vs. Florida State game

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crimson Tide fans are anticipating Alabama’s first football game against Florida State in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Hundreds of University of Alabama students camped outside of Coleman Coliseum for a chance to get a ticket to the game. Some of the students arrived as early as Sunday morning waiting outside the Coliseum.

Students will be able to purchase the tickets for $55. Tickets on stub hub are ranging anywhere from $300 to well over a $1000.

Tickets at the Colosseum went on sale at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

