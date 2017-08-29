Alabama man stuck in Houston after trying to move before hurricane

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man is stuck in Houston after he and his wife began the process of moving back to Birmingham last week before the hurricane.

Debbie and Pat Williams are from Jefferson County, but spent the last couple of years in Texas where Pat Williams worked as a project manager for Hoar Construction.

The family started moving Wednesday before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. After bringing some furniture, Pat Williams turned back for Houston Thursday.

By Sunday, water had entered the home the family is moving from. Now Williams is hunkering down until he can leave safely.

Williams’ wife Debbie is thinking about her husband, friends, and neighbors in a place that she called home less than a week ago.

“I feel like I am caught between two worlds right now,” said Debbie Wiliams.

Williams’ husband sends her pictures and updates from the rental house the two lived in. At one point water was waist high in the kitchen. Photos show floodwaters up to the windows of vehicles.

“I feel actually a little guilty that I’m not in Houston, helping my husband right now and kind of going through this with the other people there in the neighborhood,” said Debbie Williams.

Even though the family may have lost belongings, they know their situation pales in comparison to others. Debbie Williams said it was heartbreaking to hear about the loss of life.

The family is counting their blessings, thankful that people from all over are coming to help.

“It’s just amazing and it just makes you have faith in human beings again because sometimes the best in people are brought out in trying time,” said Williams.

Pat Williams told CBS 42 News that his company is in the process of sending help for folks who need it.