Northport Chick-Fil-A and other organizations team up to provide Harvey relief

By Published:

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A group in Northport is teaming up to send supplies to storm victims in Houston.

Chick-Fil-A in working with the American Red Cross along with Chapel Hill Baptist Church to collect items for people who need help in Texas. Organizer Jamie Dykes says the project is called T-Town for Texas and her team needs the community to donate.

“Cleaning supplies, toiletries, gift cards like visa and gas cards.  Diapers and non-perishable foods. We plan on doing this on a four-week drive,” Dykes said. 

The volunteers are planning to drive several trucks and trailers to Houston four weeks from now on October 6the weekend of the Alabama – Texas A&M game.  Dykes says her team does not need clothing. 

If you would like to donate, drop off locations are set up at the: Northport Chick-Fil-A, the American Red Cross on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and the Chapel Hill Baptist Church. 

