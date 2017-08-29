Northport couple provides helping hand to parents with children in NICU

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport couple is helping other parents who have sick children in the hospital.

Josh Giambalvo and his wife Samantha are part of a group called the Open Door Project. They serve on the board of a house known as the Brayden House. It is named after Josh’s son who lived 26 days in the neonatal ICU before passing away in 2008.

“Just seeing Braydens legacy live on, he was only this Earth for a short time, but now that purpose is playing out,” Josh said. “He is reaching people and helping people.”

The Brayden House gives this family a way to help other parents whose babies are getting medical care. Those parents can stay at the Brayden House for free and visit their child as often as possible and they can save money.

“We want to help relieve some of the financial burden and stress for parents,” Josh said. “The average stay in the ICU for infants can be four to six weeks and that’s hard for parents to pay for.”

Samantha Giambalvo says helping other families just feels good.

“We want to give them a physical place to stay and provide food if we can once donations come in,” Samantha said. “And we also like them to know we are here and we can love on them a little bit and if they have will have a family even if they are from a different place.”

The Brayden House is located in the Brown House community near downtown Northport. The project is funded through charitable donations.