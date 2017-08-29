Organizations, businesses in Alabama collecting donations for flood victims in Texas



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People across Alabama are finding ways to give back to people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

From grassroots efforts to social media posts, CBS 42 found folks in small towns and big cities chipping in.

In Birmingham, neighbors are invited to donate canned goods, cleaning supplies, water, and other necessities at the Boutwell Auditorium starting Wednesday morning.

There are plenty of other ways to help depending on where you live.

In Gardendale, teenagers with Boy Scout Troop 74 are putting the “Scout Law” into action.

“The third point of the scout law is for a scout to be helpful, and I think this is a basic duty that we should do,” said Rhein Packer, who is the leader of his troop.

Packer and other scouts decided to assemble relief buckets full of cleaning supplies. The group is teaming up with UMCOR, The United Methodist Committee on Relief. The boys are asking members of the community for donations from a specific list provided by UMCOR.

“Knowing that this helps them directly on the front lines, it’s just amazing, because we love serving people and taking time out of our day to do it,” said Packer.

The images and videos of families who lost everything were powerful enough to motivate the scouts to help strangers hundreds of miles away.

“No matter how far they are, or who they are, they’re in need and they need someone who is going to do something for them,” said Jacob Ingram, a senior patrol leader with Troop 74.

Scouts are asking for buckets, laundry detergent, liquid household cleaner, dish soap, clothespins, clothesline, sponges, heavy-duty trash bags, cleaning wipes, air fresheners, insect repellant, dishwashing gloves, work gloves, scouring pads, scrub brushes, and dust masks.

More information can be found here.

The troop will be accepting donations by the children’s park in Fultondale from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

Towing companies chipping in

The scouts aren’t the only organization or business lending a hand.

“We’ve started kind of a challenge to tow companies around,” said Wes Passmore with Classic Towing and Recovery.

One of Passmores’ drivers is among those rescuing people and towing flooded vehicles in Texas. Tow companies from across Central Alabama are collecting supplies and donations to drive down to workers in Texas.

“When the tornadoes hit us April 27th, we had a couple companies down in Texas that donated and came up to help and we just want to pass it back,” said Passmore.

Passmore is calling the plan, “Hookin’ for Harvey.” He plans to drive supplies to Texas later this week.

According to Passmore, participating tow companies are TK Towing in Tuscaloosa, Fred Robertson Towing in Tuscaloosa, Just-In-Time Towing in Moody, Emergency Roadside Towing in Clanton, and Classic Towing in Hueytown.

Other locations

In Cullman, the Elks Lodge will accept donations starting Wednesday morning for flood victims.

For folks in Calhoun County, law enforcement agencies and fire departments have teamed up to provide drop-off locations beginning Wednesday.

Neighbors can bring items to the Oxford Fire Department Station #1, Anniston Fire Department Station #1 and #3, and the Jacksonville Fire Department. Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.