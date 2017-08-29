Talladega Short Track gives fans a chance to spectate superstar racing film

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — As brown dust filled the air at the Talladega Short Track, racing fans played spectator to a new film called Trading Paint.

“It’s probably the publicity, but I bet most of the people that are coming out are regulars to the race track every weekend,” said Morgan Yates, an Anniston resident. “It’s just another race, we get to watch something cool happen.”

As the production crew readies the track, others from across Central and East Alabama told CBS42 that we already knew why they were there.

“My sister’s name is Ashley and she loves grease so much,” said Adam Otwell, a resident of Helena. “That John Travolta is her favorite character, playing Danny Zuko. In fact, we had a dog at one point and named it Danny Zuko, after his character.”

Eventually, out came the star. John Travolta suited up and got into the car equipped with cameras

Yates has a couple of friends on the crew who gave her a closer glimpse

“My friends bringing home the costumes and stuff and having to work on them and stuff, it’s really interesting you know,” Yates said. “And my friend is the clapper, you know what I’m talking about, they’re making a movie about something going on around here, and it’s really simple and I’m just like, ‘That is really cool’.”

The crew was planning on filming all night on Tuesday and will do so every day this week starting at 4 p.m. If you want to see some action, CBS42 has heard that they will be doing a car crash scene at the track on Friday.