Teacher charged with rape in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher was arrested for being sexually involved with a student in the Etowah County School System.

51-year-old Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey of Arab is charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second-degree sodomy, and one count of second-degree rape, according to investigator Brandi Fuller.

Bailey allegedly engaged in sexual acts and sent sexually explicit photos to a student.

According to Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby, Bailey resigned after the allegations came to light.

Bailey is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. She will have to report to Community Corrections and cannot have any contact with the victim or their family upon release.