Vestavia dealership braces for more rain

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) – Hollywood Imports lost about 35 cars when flooding hit Vestavia about a month ago, and with more rain looming this week the car dealership is preparing to avoid further damage.

Staff members spent Tuesday afternoon moving cars from their main lot to higher ground. General manager Noni Rabbani estimates they’ve done this 10-15 times in just the last month.

“We just get outside and try to move all these cars out of the way, up on the higher ground,” he said.

Rabbani says debris piles up in a creek adjacent to the dealership and contributes to flooding. Crews on Tuesday removed some debris left over from last month’s flood. He hopes that will help prevent more flooding with rain that is expected later this week.