Woman arrested after taking synthetic drugs while pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman has been arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

According to investigator Brandi Fuller, the suspect is 28-year-old Courtney Starr Hyfield/Parker. Parker tested positive for K3 synthetics, which mimic cannabis, while pregnant.

Parker is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She must successfully complete a drug rehabilitation program and will be supervised by Etowah Community Corrections after she is released.