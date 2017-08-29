Woman arrested after taking synthetic drugs while pregnant

By Published:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman has been arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

According to investigator Brandi Fuller, the suspect is 28-year-old Courtney Starr Hyfield/Parker. Parker tested positive for K3 synthetics, which mimic cannabis, while pregnant.

Parker is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She must successfully complete a drug rehabilitation program and will be supervised by Etowah Community Corrections after she is released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s