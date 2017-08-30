1 transported with life-threatening injuries following shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAIT) — A woman has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

According to Captain Harold Watson, a female is suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with a male friend in the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue South.

One person has been detained in relation to the shooting, according to Lt. Bryan Edwards.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.