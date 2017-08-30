1 transported with life-threatening injuries following shooting

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAIT) — A woman has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

According to Captain Harold Watson, a female is suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with a male friend in the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue South.

One person has been detained in relation to the shooting, according to Lt. Bryan Edwards.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s