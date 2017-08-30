Alabama Power crews headed to Texas to help restore power in Houston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A team of specially-trained Alabama Power employees left at dawn Wednesday for Texas with a convoy of special equipment and boats to help restore power in Houston.

The 20-person team is taking two airboats, two Marsh Master track vehicles and jon boats. They’ll coordinate with Houston-based CenterPoint Energy crews in the Houston area who are working to repair damage to the grid caused by Harvey.

The team and equipment are from the Birmingham and Mobile areas, and should arrive in the Houston area on Friday.

“We are glad that we can help assist CenterPoint Energy and the people of Houston who are suffering from this disaster,” said Pam Boyd, Power Delivery Services general manager.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Houston and everyone along the Gulf Coast where Harvey has had such a terrible impact,” said Markell Heilbron, Environmental Affairs general manager.